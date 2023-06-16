iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.41

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $96.40, with a volume of 64376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,953.4% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,770,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

