iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,893 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.