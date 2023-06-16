iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.