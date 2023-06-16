iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 5.20% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $47,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.55 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

