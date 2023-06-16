iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $35.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.