iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.68

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 21475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

