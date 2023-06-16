iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.82

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 279630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

