iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,828 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

