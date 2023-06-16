iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 396,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $89.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

