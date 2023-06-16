iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $101,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,104,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.