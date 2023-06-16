iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $78,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

