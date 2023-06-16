iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.