J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $160.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.