Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $104.60 and last traded at $104.38. Approximately 644,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,184,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.69.

The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

