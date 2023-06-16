John A. Bartholdson Purchases 395,401 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 395,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $1,154,570.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,304,537 shares in the company, valued at $18,409,248.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $284.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.09 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

