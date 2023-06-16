John F. Schultz Sells 226,078 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.8 %

HPE opened at $17.45 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

