John P. Bayne, Jr. Sells 11,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corning Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

