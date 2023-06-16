JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $800.48

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 800.48 ($10.02) and traded as high as GBX 832 ($10.41). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.26), with a volume of 42,720 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 810.66. The company has a market capitalization of £616.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

In other news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £4,246 ($5,312.81). In related news, insider Jasper Judd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £23,460 ($29,354.35). Also, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.66), for a total value of £4,246 ($5,312.81). 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

