Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kamada by 8,984.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

