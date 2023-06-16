Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 231.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

K stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

