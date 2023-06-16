Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $163.47 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

