Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE:ANET opened at $163.47 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.