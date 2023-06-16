Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 13087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
