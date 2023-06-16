KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNYJY. Bank of America upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

