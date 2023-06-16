Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kopin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.14 on Friday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 261.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
