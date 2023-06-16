Kyle C. Badger Sells 5,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $72.38 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

