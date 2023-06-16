Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.52

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.52 and last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 35888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

