LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

