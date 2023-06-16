LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

