LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $277.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.