LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 143,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,217,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.01 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.