LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

