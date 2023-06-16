Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $123.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.75, but opened at $118.88. Lennar shares last traded at $119.32, with a volume of 1,282,621 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 18.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 31.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

