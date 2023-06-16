Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $31.49

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $32.50. Li Auto shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 6,045,814 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -202.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 34.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

