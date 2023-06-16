Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.46. Lilium shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1,534,476 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
Lilium Stock Up 5.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
