Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.46. Lilium shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1,534,476 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Lilium Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 566,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

