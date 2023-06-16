Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $376.45

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $376.45 and last traded at $376.04, with a volume of 173241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.74 and its 200 day moving average is $344.91.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

