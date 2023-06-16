Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $249.47 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $265.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

