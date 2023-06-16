London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Buys 11,972 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,654 ($108.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,036,056.88 ($1,296,367.47).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($108.90), for a total value of £713,646 ($892,950.45).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand purchased 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand bought 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand bought 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($600,895.90).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand bought 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,746.55 ($109.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,322.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,798.01. The company has a market cap of £43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6,292.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,982 ($87.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About London Stock Exchange Group

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($125.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.88) to GBX 9,900 ($123.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.60).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

