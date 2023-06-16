LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial stock opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.64. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

