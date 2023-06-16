LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

