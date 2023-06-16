Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,541,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,614 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,144,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,692 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

