Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,294,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 345,748 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

