Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

