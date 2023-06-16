Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $174.61 and last traded at $175.03. Approximately 1,727,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,749,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.46.

Specifically, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Insiders own 12.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

