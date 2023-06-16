Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

