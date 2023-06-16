Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.74. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.