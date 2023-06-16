Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.