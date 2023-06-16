Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Up 2.4 %

MTRN opened at $112.53 on Friday. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Materion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.