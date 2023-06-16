Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Materion Stock Up 2.4 %
MTRN opened at $112.53 on Friday. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity at Materion
In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Materion
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Materion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Materion
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
