Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $32.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 531,525 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXN. Roth Mkm raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 542,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 89,950 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $520,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

