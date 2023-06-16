McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

