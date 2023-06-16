Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Up to $85.75

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.75, but opened at $88.53. Medtronic shares last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 1,307,516 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

